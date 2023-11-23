Army chief accords reception to gallantry award holder FFs

Army chief accords reception to gallantry award holder FFs

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today accorded a reception to the gallantry award holder Freedom Fighters (FFs) of Bangladesh Army at a ceremony at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day 2023.

The army chief conferred the peace-time award on 16 army personnel for their praiseworthy and courageous works at different times in 2022-23 in the function, said an ISPR press release.

Of the awardees, seven received "Osamanyo Seba Padak (OSP)" and nine received "Bishishta Seba Padak (BSP)", the release said.

In the function, General Shafiuddin exchanged greetings with the freedom fighter members of the Bangladesh Army, who played a vital role during the Liberation War in 1971 and their successors and presented gifts to them.

A total 75 freedom fighters and their successors were awarded reception at the programme, the release said.

Later, the army chief also exchanged greetings with the awarded army personnel.

Senior officials of army headquarters and serving in Dhaka region were also present on the occasion.

