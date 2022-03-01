Another DSCC engineer sacked

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has fired another official of the city corporation over allegations of corruption and misusing power.

The fired official is AHM Abdullah Harun, assistant engineer of the DSCC Waste Management Department.

According to a notice issued in this regard, Engineer AHM Abdullah under his authority invited a Tk28 crore tender for the deposit work of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project to remove waste, soil and litter from both sides of the 6-kilometre rail line starting from Dhaka's Kamalapur TT area to Kadamtali.

Later, extensive inconsistencies were found in the process of the tender invitation, scope of work and settled expenses.

There have also been other allegations of irregularities and corruption against the officer, as a result of which, the organisation had to incur a financial and reputational loss.

The notice stated that for AHM Abdullah was terminated for the interest of the public according to Article 64 (2) of Dhaka South City Corporation Employment Service Rules-2019.

He has been advised to collect 90 days' salary from the accounts department of DSCC.

Earlier on the second day as mayor, Taposh fired two top officials of the city corporation after announcing his strict stance against corruption.