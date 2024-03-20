Taposh blames lack of ‘adequate healthcare’ for high dengue deaths

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 07:22 pm

Taposh blames lack of ‘adequate healthcare’ for high dengue deaths

He said more stricter measures will be taken to raise awareness and control dengue

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 07:22 pm
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh talking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a social programme centre in the capital’s Bhuter Goli on Wednesday (20 March). Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh talking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a social programme centre in the capital’s Bhuter Goli on Wednesday (20 March). Photo: Courtesy

The mortality rate among dengue patients in Bangladesh is higher compared to many other nations worldwide due to inadequate healthcare, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (20 March).

"We are doing better than other countries in controlling dengue cases. But the high number of deaths suggests patients are not getting adequate healthcare in our country," he said while talking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a social programme centre in the capital's Bhuter Goli.

"We must prioritise healthcare. We will try to keep the number of patients under control. The city corporation is doing commendable work in this area, expanding its efforts and extending control room hours," Taposh said
 
Mentioning that the government's action plan is good, the mayor emphasised on ensuring healthcare to prevent any dengue deaths.

In response to another question from journalists, Taposh said more stricter measures will be taken to raise awareness and control dengue.
 

