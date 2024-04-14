Non-communal Bangladesh will continue to thrive alongside Bangla New Year celebration: Mayor Taposh

The essence of a non-communal Bangladesh would persist hand in hand with the vibrant celebrations of the Bangla New Year, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (14 April).

"By building a non-communal Bangladesh, the prime minister is advancing this country towards a more developed state," he said in DSCC's New Year celebration programme at the Nagar Bhaban.

"While the rest of the world ushers in the new year at midnight, we are the only nation that greets the new year with the sunrise. Thus, Bangalees show the path of light to the world," said Mayor Taposh.

Present at the event, Local MP and Deputy General Secretary of the Awami League (AL) AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Pahela Baishakh is among the most universal celebrations and serves as a foundation for upholding non-communal spirits.

"There was a time when communal forces within the country tried to sabotage this festival. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AL has been able to reinstate the festival's spirit in every household. She is leading the advancement Bengali culture, and it will continue," he added.

Dhaka-10 MP Ferdous Ahmed, Dhaka-4 MP Dr Aowlad Hossain, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplab Barua, Corporation Secretary Akramuzzaman, council members and their families, senior city corporation officials, and AL leaders from Dhaka South attended the event, among others.

Traditional dishes such as Panta-Ilish were served at the event alongside twenty types of bhartas, including potato, lentil, dried loitta fish, eggplant, bean, banana, coriander leaves, tomato, dried shrimp, mustard, and onion.