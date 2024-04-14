Non-communal Bangladesh will continue to thrive alongside Bangla New Year celebration: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 04:33 pm

Related News

Non-communal Bangladesh will continue to thrive alongside Bangla New Year celebration: Mayor Taposh

"While the rest of the world ushers in the new year at midnight, we are the only nation that greets the new year with the sunrise. Thus, Bangalees show the path of light to the world," said Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 04:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The essence of a non-communal Bangladesh would persist hand in hand with the vibrant celebrations of the Bangla New Year, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (14 April). 

"By building a non-communal Bangladesh, the prime minister is advancing this country towards a more developed state," he said in DSCC's New Year celebration programme at the Nagar Bhaban.

"While the rest of the world ushers in the new year at midnight, we are the only nation that greets the new year with the sunrise. Thus, Bangalees show the path of light to the world," said Mayor Taposh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Present at the event, Local MP and Deputy General Secretary of the Awami League (AL) AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Pahela Baishakh is among the most universal celebrations and serves as a foundation for upholding non-communal spirits.

"There was a time when communal forces within the country tried to sabotage this festival. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AL has been able to reinstate the festival's spirit in every household. She is leading the advancement Bengali culture, and it will continue," he added.

Dhaka-10 MP Ferdous Ahmed, Dhaka-4 MP Dr Aowlad Hossain, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplab Barua, Corporation Secretary Akramuzzaman, council members and their families, senior city corporation officials, and AL leaders from Dhaka South attended the event, among others.

Traditional dishes such as Panta-Ilish were served at the event alongside twenty types of bhartas, including potato, lentil, dried loitta fish, eggplant, bean, banana, coriander leaves, tomato, dried shrimp, mustard, and onion.

Top News

Bangla New Year / Dhaka South City corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

11m | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

7h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

18h | Videos
Will it be easier to use robots?

Will it be easier to use robots?

5h | Videos