Dhaka South seals off Jigatola's Keari Crescent Tower over lack of fire safety, 3 arrested

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has sealed off the 11-storied Keari Crescent Tower in Jigatola, which houses a number of restaurants, due to the lack of fire safety measures. Photo: Jahidul Islam

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has sealed off the 11-storied Keari Crescent Tower in Jigatola, which houses a number of restaurants, due to the lack of fire safety measures.

Three people have been arrested in this connection and their companies were also fined Tk3 lakh, DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam told The Business Standard today (4 March).

Photo: Jahidul Islam

He also said, "Due to the lack of a fire extinguishing system, we have sealed the building."

Photo: Jahidul Islam

He further said there is only one staircase in the building which doesn't have enough space.

Photo: Jahidul Islam

A notice from the fire service was put up instructing not to use the building.

Photo: Jahidul Islam

The DSCC official further said there is no question of giving notice when a building becomes dangerous.

Photo: Jahidul Islam

Asked why such action had not been taken earlier, he said, "The south city corporation covers a big area. We do a lot of work. It is not possible to take care of everything. If you complain to us, we act accordingly. Those who collect tax do not work to check if a building is risky or not. That's the fire service's job."

Earlier on 3 March, in a massive drive against flawed infrastructures in the capital, the police detained at least 35 people from over a dozen buildings housing restaurants in the Dhanmondi area for allegedly not complying with fire safety regulations and the Bangladesh National Building Code.

Similar raids are ongoing at Gulshan, Basundhara area, Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of New Market Zone told The Business Standard.

The police drive comes in the aftermath of the tragic fire incident in a commercial building that housed multiple restaurants at Bailey Road. The fire killed 46 people.

The Business Standard also reported that stretching from Jigatola to Sat Masjid Road, the Dhanmondi area appears to host the largest concentration of restaurants in Dhaka, with an estimated count of around 100 dining establishments.

Some of these buildings house upwards of a dozen restaurants each, leading to cramped lift and stairway conditions that pose risks reminiscent of the tragic incident witnessed on Thursday night at Baily Road.

Despite the prevalence of commercial buildings in the area, housing restaurants is not inherently problematic. However, such buildings must adhere to safety standards and regulations, particularly considering the diverse needs and operations of the businesses they accommodate.