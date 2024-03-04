Dhaka South seals off Jigatola's Keari Crescent Tower over lack of fire safety, 3 arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 05:04 pm

Related News

Dhaka South seals off Jigatola's Keari Crescent Tower over lack of fire safety, 3 arrested

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 05:04 pm
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has sealed off the 11-storied Keari Crescent Tower in Jigatola, which houses a number of restaurants, due to the lack of fire safety measures. Photo: Jahidul Islam
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has sealed off the 11-storied Keari Crescent Tower in Jigatola, which houses a number of restaurants, due to the lack of fire safety measures. Photo: Jahidul Islam

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has sealed off the 11-storied Keari Crescent Tower in Jigatola, which houses a number of restaurants, due to the lack of fire safety measures. 

Three people have been arrested in this connection and their companies were also fined Tk3 lakh, DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam told The Business Standard today (4 March). 

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

He also said, "Due to the lack of a fire extinguishing system, we have sealed the building."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

He further said there is only one staircase in the building which doesn't have enough space.

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

A notice from the fire service was put up instructing not to use the building.

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

The DSCC official further said there is no question of giving notice when a building becomes dangerous.

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

Asked why such action had not been taken earlier, he said, "The south city corporation covers a big area. We do a lot of work. It is not possible to take care of everything. If you complain to us, we act accordingly. Those who collect tax do not work to check if a building is risky or not. That's the fire service's job."

Earlier on 3 March, in a massive drive against flawed infrastructures in the capital, the police detained at least 35 people from over a dozen buildings housing restaurants in the Dhanmondi area for allegedly not complying with fire safety regulations and the Bangladesh National Building Code.  

Police detain 35 people from 15 'faulty' restaurant buildings in Dhanmondi

Similar raids are ongoing at Gulshan, Basundhara area, Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of New Market Zone told The Business Standard.

The police drive comes in the aftermath of the tragic fire incident in a commercial building that housed multiple restaurants at Bailey Road. The fire killed 46 people.

The Business Standard also reported that stretching from Jigatola to Sat Masjid Road, the Dhanmondi area appears to host the largest concentration of restaurants in Dhaka, with an estimated count of around 100 dining establishments.

Some of these buildings house upwards of a dozen restaurants each, leading to cramped lift and stairway conditions that pose risks reminiscent of the tragic incident witnessed on Thursday night at Baily Road.

Despite the prevalence of commercial buildings in the area, housing restaurants is not inherently problematic. However, such buildings must adhere to safety standards and regulations, particularly considering the diverse needs and operations of the businesses they accommodate.

Top News

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) / Jigatola / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

9h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

22m | Videos
Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

1h | Videos
Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

4h | Videos
Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

5h | Videos