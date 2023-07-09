91 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die till 8 July: Ministry

Bangladesh

UNB
09 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 08:54 pm

Related News

91 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die till 8 July: Ministry

UNB
09 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 08:54 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

The number of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 91 till 8 July, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Among the deceased, 69 were men and 22 women.

The ministry's hajj bulletin released on the night of 8 July revealed that 75 hajj pilgrims died in Mecca, five in Medina, seven in Mina, two in Arafat, and one each in Jeddah and Muzdalifah.

As of Sunday, a total of 29,004 hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 76 flights after completing hajj.

These flights were operated by three airlines, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines conducting 28 flights, Saudi Airlines conducting 31 flights, and Flynas operating 17 flights.

This year, some 1,22,884 Muslims embarked on 325 flights to perform hajj.

The first return flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 2 July. The last return flight is scheduled to arrive on 2 August.

Top News

Hajj / death / Pilgrims / Ministry of Religious Affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020