Dhaka south dismisses 3 over boy's death in garbage truck accident

The Dhaka South City Corporation yesterday dismissed three employees, including a driver, over the death of seventh-grader Mahin Ahmed after he was hit by the corporation's truck.

The incident happened on 25 April when the truck hit Mahid, 14, a student of Idea School, at Madinabag in the Mugdha area around 9:45pm.

Later, he was taken to Mugda Medical College, before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors on duty.

Two dismissal letters were issued separately in this regard, both signed by Dhaka South Secretary Akramuzzaman.

The terminated employees are Md Kamal, the assigned driver of the truck, and Md Akther Hossain and Md Abdul Quader Jilani, both of whom were the cleaners.

On the day of the accident, both Kamal and Akther were absent while Jilani allowed his cousin Rubel to drive the vehicle, although he was not a driver.

Subsequently, the accident occurred, said Abu Naser, the public relations officer of the Dhaka South.

"They were terminated under section 64(2) of the DSCC Service Rules 2019," he added.