4 die from ‘heat stroke’ in Nilphamari

Bangladesh

UNB
30 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 04:35 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Four people died possibly from heat stroke in different areas of Nilphamari district amid the sweltering heat across the country. 

The deceased were identified as Lal Babu, 52 of Sadar upazila, Manir Hossain, 52 of Bimla upazila, Mansur, 55 and Khodeza, 65 of Jaldhaka upazila of the district.

All of them suddenly fell sick and died while working under the open sky amid the intense hot weather, said Jaldhaka Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ashraful Haque.

Local Met office recorded 42 degrees Celsius temperature in the district today.

Meanwhile, a very severe heatwave is sweeping Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi districts and a severe heatwave is sweeping Dhaka division and parts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is lashing Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and Mymensingh district and it may continue, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist. 
 

