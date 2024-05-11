Lightning kills 2, injured 6 in Bagerhat

11 May, 2024, 03:50 pm
At least 74 people, including 35 farmers, were killed by lightning strikes in 38 days till 8 May across the country

Two labourers died, and six others were injured by a lightning strike at Rayenda Bandaghata in Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Milon, 35, and Mostafa, 55.

A streak of thunderbolts struck some labourers around 10:30am when they were loading bricks and sand in a cargo at the Bandhaghat area during rain, leaving two people dead on the spot and six others injured, said AHM Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sharankhola police station.

The injured were taken to the upazila health complex.

At least 74 people, including 35 farmers, were killed by lightning strikes in 38 days till 8 May across the country, said the social voluntary organization Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum (SSTF).

In the current month, 11 people died and nine people were injured by the lightning strike in one day alone, said the report of SSTF research cell published on Thursday.

