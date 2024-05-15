Dengue: 3 more die, 21 hospitalised in 24hrs

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday (15 May) morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 32 this year.

During the period, 21 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 11 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital. All 3 deaths were reported from Dhaka South City area.

Deaths and hospitalisation from dengue fever from January to 15 May have already surpassed numbers in the same period last year. DGHS has reported 32deaths from dengue over the five months, more than double the number from the same period last year with 12 deaths.

Hospital admissions for dengue have also more than doubled compared to last year.

Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed his concerns over the severity of the current dengue outbreak.

"This year's dengue situation appears to be extremely dire. Dengue is no longer confined to cities; it has spread throughout the country. We must eliminate mosquitoes and safeguard ourselves from their bites."

A total of 2,545 dengue cases have been reported since January 1. So far discharged from hospitals 2377 patients.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.