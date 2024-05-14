At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm

South Asia

Reuters
14 May, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:42 am

Related News

At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm

Mumbai's municipal corporation said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged

Reuters
14 May, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:42 am
Members of rescue teams stand next to damaged vehicles after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Members of rescue teams stand next to damaged vehicles after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

At least 14 people have died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in India's financial capital Mumbai, according to local authorities.

The billboard collapsed on some houses and a petrol station next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar following gusty winds and rain late on Monday.

Scores were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday. The thunderstorm brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the city and disrupted operations at its airport, one of the country's busiest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mumbai's municipal corporation said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged.

Top News / World+Biz

Mumbai / thunderstorm / Billboard / death / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

48m | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

23h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

23h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Now | Videos
Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

1h | Videos
Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

12h | Videos
Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

11h | Videos