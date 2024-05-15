Mango trader killed in Bagerhat road accident

A mango trader died after a truck hit him in Bagerhat's Fakirhat Town on Wednesday (15 May) morning.

The victim was identified as Suhel Hawladar, 43, hailing from Kalibari village of Bagerhat's Morrelganj upazila.

The accident took place when he was waiting by the roadside after his pickup truck broke down on his way from Rajshahi to Bagerhat, said Ashawap, Sub-Inspector of Katakhali Highway Police Station.

"While waiting for another vehicle, a speeding truck hit him and he died on the spot," he said.

His body was recovered and taken to the Fakirhat Health Complex, he added.