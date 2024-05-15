Mango trader killed in Bagerhat road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:01 pm

Related News

Mango trader killed in Bagerhat road accident

The accident took place when he was waiting by the roadside after his pickup truck broke down on his way from Rajshahi to Bagerhat, said Ashawap, Sub-Inspector of Katakhali Highway Police Station.

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:01 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

A mango trader died after a truck hit him in Bagerhat's Fakirhat Town on Wednesday (15 May) morning. 

The victim was identified as Suhel Hawladar, 43, hailing from Kalibari village of Bagerhat's Morrelganj upazila.

The accident took place when he was waiting by the roadside after his pickup truck broke down on his way from Rajshahi to Bagerhat, said Ashawap, Sub-Inspector of Katakhali Highway Police Station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"While waiting for another vehicle, a speeding truck hit him and he died on the spot," he said.

His body was recovered and taken to the Fakirhat Health Complex, he added.

 

Accident / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

2h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

2h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

4h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

1h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

3h | Videos
DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

3h | Videos
The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

5h | Videos