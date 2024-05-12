Heart patient dies after being stuck in hospital lift for about 45 minutes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 06:42 pm

The deceased was identified as Momtaz Begum, 53, wife of Sharfuddin of Raniganj Barigaon village in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A patient of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital has died after getting stuck in a lift for about 45 minutes today (12 May) morning.

The deceased was identified as Momtaz Begum, 53, wife of Sharfuddin of Raniganj Barigaon village in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur.

Citing family members, the Hospital's Resident Surgeon Dr Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard, "This morning, Momtaz was being taken to the heart department on the fourth floor from the 11th floor at 9:30am.

"At one point, the elevator suddenly stopped. There were other people in the elevator who called the liftman but he was negligent and misbehaved with them.

"After they called national emergency number 999, the fire service came and rescued them after 45 minutes. But in the meantime, Momtaz Begum died," he added.

Deputy Director of the hospital MD Jahangir Alam said, "Hospital authorities formed a four-member probe committee. The committee has been asked to submit a report within three working days."

Bangladesh / Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital / death

