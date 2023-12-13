45 aspirants regain candidacy on fourth day of appeal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 05:51 pm

So far, 213 candidates have got back candidacy on appeal in four days.

A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

A total of 45 candidates of the upcoming national polls – whose nominations were initially cancelled by respective returning officers (RO) of their seats – got their candidacy back on the fourth day of the Election Commission's (EC) appeal hearing.

The hearing was held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday (13 December).

The commission reviewed 99 appeals today. Of them, 52 were rejected and 2 remain pending. 

So far, 213 candidates have got back candidacy on appeal in four days.

Earlier, 61 applications got their candidacy back on the third day, 51 on the second day and 56 on the first day.

Appeals for reinstating candidacy for the upcoming 12th national election began on 5 December and were accepted until 9 December. The appeal process started on 10 December and will continue till 15 December.

The 12th JS elections will be held on 7 January as per the schedule announced by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November.

A total of 2,716 nomination papers have been submitted against 300 parliamentary seats.

During scrutiny, 731 nomination papers were rejected. A total of 558 appeals have been made to the EC against the decisions of the ROs.

