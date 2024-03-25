Online submission of nomination papers mandatory for upazila polls: EC

Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has made it mandatory to submit all nomination papers online for the upcoming 6th Upazila Parishad elections. 

Submissions of nomination papers for the posts of chairman, vice chairman and female vice chairman have to be submitted online, reads a press release issued by the commission today (25 March).

Apart from this, for technical and procedural convenience, the aspirants have been requested to submit their nomination papers online in advance instead of waiting for the last day of submission.

The first phase of Upazila Parishad elections will be held on 8 May 2024. The last date for filing nomination papers for the first phase is 15 April 2024.

Election Commission / Upazila Parishad Elections

