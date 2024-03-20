Upazila polls: EC issues notification increasing security deposit by 10 times for chairman post

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notification increasing security deposits by 10 times to Tk1 lakh for the chairman post aspirants, and 15 times to Tk75,000 for vice chairman post aspirants in the upazila parishad elections.

The notification was issued today (20 March), amending the Upazila Parishad Election Rules and Election Conduct Rules.

In case of independent candidates, the provision of submission of a list with supporting signatures of 250 voters has been omitted.

Also, previously there was a provision to cancel the security deposit if one-eighth of the votes were not obtained, which has now been reduced to one-fifteenth.

In addition, maximum election expenses for chairman or vice chairman posts have been fixed at Tk25 lakh, and for female member posts, Tk1 lakh. Earlier, the expenditure limit was fixed in proportion to the number of voters.

Moreover, the presiding officer has been given the power to stop voting in case of irregularities.

Apart from these, submission of nomination papers online as well as submission of income tax return certificate and TIN number along with nomination papers have been made mandatory.

The commission decided to bring these amendments on 20 February. After the vetting of the Ministry of Law, the EC amended the rules with the notification today.