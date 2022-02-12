10-foot King Cobra rescued in CU

The snake is very rare and highly venomous

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 10-foot King Cobra, weighing about six kilograms, has been rescued from the north campus residential area of the Chittagong University on Saturday.

Abdul Wahed Chowdhury, an assistant professor of the zoology department of the university, said the snake has been rescued by the students of the department with the help of Rafikul Islam, a trainee researcher at the Venom Research Centre.

"The snake is very rare and highly venomous," he added.

Chowdhury said the snake is currently in their custody and after collecting DNA samples and deworming the snake, it will be released into the jungle.

Earlier on 28 December last year, a 12-foot Burmese python was recovered from the Social Science Research Institute of the university and was later released into the forest adjacent to the university's biology faculty.

Snakes are often found at the Chittagong University and in the last 10 years, at least nine pythons have been rescued from the campus.

Comments

