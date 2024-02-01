Probe body formed over reported sexual harassment by CU teacher

Crime

UNB
01 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

Probe body formed over reported sexual harassment by CU teacher

According to the complaint, the master's student of the Chemistry Department was physically harassed by his supervisor, a teacher of the department, during her thesis

UNB
01 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 11:49 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A female student of the University of Chittagong (CU) has reported sexual harassment by a teacher.

A written complaint was lodged with the authorities concerned of the university on Wednesday, said Prof Jerin Akter, head of anti-sexual harassment cell.

Following the complaint, a probe body was formed to look into the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the complaint, the master's student of the Chemistry Department was physically harassed by his supervisor, a teacher of the department, during her thesis. 

She also alleged that her supervisor tried to violate her after calling her to his room at the university on 13 January.

The accused also threatened her and her two lab-mates, not to disclose the matter to anyone.

A group of students also held a human chain protesting the incident.

Contacted, the accused teacher denied the allegation.

 

Top News

Chittagong University (CU) / CU / Harrasement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Da Nang, the third largest city in Vietnam, viewed from the Dragon Bridge. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1h | Explorer
LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

13m | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

15h | Videos
India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

2h | Videos
Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

17h | Videos
ADP implementation hits years-low in Jul-Dec

ADP implementation hits years-low in Jul-Dec

14h | Videos