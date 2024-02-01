Probe body formed over reported sexual harassment by CU teacher

A female student of the University of Chittagong (CU) has reported sexual harassment by a teacher.

A written complaint was lodged with the authorities concerned of the university on Wednesday, said Prof Jerin Akter, head of anti-sexual harassment cell.

Following the complaint, a probe body was formed to look into the matter.

According to the complaint, the master's student of the Chemistry Department was physically harassed by his supervisor, a teacher of the department, during her thesis.

She also alleged that her supervisor tried to violate her after calling her to his room at the university on 13 January.

The accused also threatened her and her two lab-mates, not to disclose the matter to anyone.

A group of students also held a human chain protesting the incident.

Contacted, the accused teacher denied the allegation.