Education minister urges CU authorities to take action over clashes on campus

Education

UNB
17 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 08:23 pm

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has urged the Chittagong University (CU) authorities to take stern action against those responsible for the ongoing clashes between two groups of students.

The minister spoke to CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter on Saturday and expressed his deep concern over the recent clashes on campus.

He asked the VC to take immediate action to identify and punish those behind the clashes.

He also asked the VC to ensure a safe and secure campus for all students by driving out outsiders from the university dormitories.

The minister suggested the CU administration work with the university teachers and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and discipline on the campus.

Nowfel warned that no one will be spared, regardless of their political affiliation.

The VC called a meeting of the university's law and order committee for Sunday morning to discuss the situation.

A series of clashes between two factions of Chhatra League since Wednesday have raised concerns about the safety and security of students on the campus.

 

