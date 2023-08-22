Death rate higher among those going to witch doctors to treat snake bites: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 07:48 pm

Related News

Death rate higher among those going to witch doctors to treat snake bites: Experts

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 07:48 pm
The Sundarban West Forest Division organised a training workshop on snakebite, remedies and treatment for the forest workers in Khulna on Tuesday (22 August). Photo: TBS
The Sundarban West Forest Division organised a training workshop on snakebite, remedies and treatment for the forest workers in Khulna on Tuesday (22 August). Photo: TBS

The death rate is higher among people who go to witch doctors to treat snake bites, said experts during a workshop today.

"The death rate is higher among those who go to witch doctors first. If treated at a hospital within time, the patient has the best chance of survival," said wildlife and environment expert Md Abu Saeed at a workshop in Khulna on Tuesday (22 August).

37-venomous-snakes-found-in-Bangladesh
Why are more people dying despite fewer snakebites? 

They stated that  61% of people go to witch doctors after being bitten by a snake while 35% go to the hospital.

The Sundarban West Forest Division organised the workshop on snakebite, remedies and treatment for the forest workers in Khulna.

According to a study by the Department of Health in June this year, an average of 4 lakh people are bitten by snakes every year in Bangladesh, resulting in a loss of over 7,500 lives, the experts noted.

Snakebite kills 7,511 in Bangladesh each year: Study

The study also found that people in Khulna division become victims of snake bites the most.

They said people in Bangladesh usually die from the bites of four venomous snakes: Indian Cobra, Monocled Cobra, Russell Viper and Green Viper.

Recommending immediate measures for snake bite, a speaker at the workshop Abu Saeed said, "If you are bitten by a snake, you should not panic and stay calm. The bitten area should not be moved too much. The first 100 minutes after a snake bite are very important. If proper treatment is given within that time, the patient can recover."

"The body of a patient bitten by a poisonous snake gradually becomes dull. Because of this, they cannot be allowed to sleep. Tying a rope over the wound does not help. The person should be taken to the hospital immediately."

He also informed that there are more than 3,500 species of snakes in the world and there are 117 species of snakes in Bangladesh. Among them, 34 species of snakes are poisonous and the rest are non-poisonous.

Around 80 out of every 100 snakebites are non-venomous and 50% of venomous snake bites fail to envenom. In total, 90 out of 100 people do not get poisoned from snake bites so they do not need any treatment.

The workshop was presided over by Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer of Sundarban West Forest Division.

Top News

snake bite / Snake / Khulna / workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19