Death rate higher among those going to witch doctors to treat snake bites: Experts

The death rate is higher among people who go to witch doctors to treat snake bites, said experts during a workshop today.

"The death rate is higher among those who go to witch doctors first. If treated at a hospital within time, the patient has the best chance of survival," said wildlife and environment expert Md Abu Saeed at a workshop in Khulna on Tuesday (22 August).

They stated that 61% of people go to witch doctors after being bitten by a snake while 35% go to the hospital.

The Sundarban West Forest Division organised the workshop on snakebite, remedies and treatment for the forest workers in Khulna.

According to a study by the Department of Health in June this year, an average of 4 lakh people are bitten by snakes every year in Bangladesh, resulting in a loss of over 7,500 lives, the experts noted.

The study also found that people in Khulna division become victims of snake bites the most.

They said people in Bangladesh usually die from the bites of four venomous snakes: Indian Cobra, Monocled Cobra, Russell Viper and Green Viper.

Recommending immediate measures for snake bite, a speaker at the workshop Abu Saeed said, "If you are bitten by a snake, you should not panic and stay calm. The bitten area should not be moved too much. The first 100 minutes after a snake bite are very important. If proper treatment is given within that time, the patient can recover."

"The body of a patient bitten by a poisonous snake gradually becomes dull. Because of this, they cannot be allowed to sleep. Tying a rope over the wound does not help. The person should be taken to the hospital immediately."

He also informed that there are more than 3,500 species of snakes in the world and there are 117 species of snakes in Bangladesh. Among them, 34 species of snakes are poisonous and the rest are non-poisonous.

Around 80 out of every 100 snakebites are non-venomous and 50% of venomous snake bites fail to envenom. In total, 90 out of 100 people do not get poisoned from snake bites so they do not need any treatment.

The workshop was presided over by Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer of Sundarban West Forest Division.