'We are not toys': CU students protest against session congestion, lack of permanent teachers, classrooms

The students say the demonstrations will go on until written assurances are provided. Photo: TBS

Students from the Physical Education and Sports Science Department at the Chattogram University (CU) took an unusual approach to protest, donning shrouds at the main gate of the university on Wednesday (17 January).

The demonstration was driven by a range of demands, including concerns about session congestion, appointment of permanent teachers and lack of classrooms.

The students, expressing their frustration, chanted, "We are not toys; don't play with us."

Due to the protests the university's shuttle train was unable to operate till 2:30pm.

One protester, Afroja Alam Barsha from the 2021-22 session, said, "We have no permanent building, no teacher appointment. We currently have to float classes and exams. So we are agitating to solve these problems."

Emdadul Haque, a student from the 2016-17 session, said, "I have been admitted to the university for seven years. I haven't been able to take the master's exam yet. The cost of living here is constantly increasing. Commodity prices continue to rise. How much will the students depend on the family? Other departments are graduating in four years, why are we behind?"

The students say the demonstration will go on until written assurances are provided.

Saurabh Saha Joy, assistant proctor of the university, said, "We are trying to solve the problem."

The Department of Physical Education and Sports Science was established at CU Faculty of Education in 2015 with the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Despite eight years of operation, the department has yet to see a single batch complete a Master's programme.