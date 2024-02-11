MAUC's Bridge2Nexgen programme aims to equip CU student clubs for career success

The MBA Association, University of Chittagong (MAUC), orchestrated an event aimed at bolstering student employability with its 'Bridge2Nexgen' programme, held at the Green Shadow Restaurant in port city's Agrabad area on Saturday (10 February).

This initiative sought to empower the executive committees of CU student clubs with industry insights, identify skill gaps among students, and devise effective strategies to bridge these gaps, reads a press release.

The day-long program witnessed the convergence of executive committee members from six prominent student clubs within the Faculty of Business Administration, University of Chittagong (CU), including FBDA, BFLD, MCC, ACC, CUHRC, and MSLP. Participants engaged in a series of insightful discussions and workshops meticulously crafted to equip them with the tools necessary to design impactful training programs for students, thereby ensuring their preparedness for the workforce and excellence in their corporate careers.

"MAUC presents Bridge2Nexgen'' featured three sessions: 'Identifying Skill Gaps among Students', 'Guiding Clubs toward Excellence', and 'MAUC's thought for Contribution, each comprising a training session, a panel discussion, and a question-answer segment.

The panel members, including industry experts and former club representatives, shared practical knowledge and invaluable insights aimed at enhancing the efficacy of club initiatives geared towards fostering student development.

Obaidur Rahman Faruqui, advisor of Shitalpur Auto Steel Mills Limited, and Senior Vice president of MAUC; ANM Wazed Ali, general manager of Abul Khair Group and general secretary of MAUC; Md Asaduzzaman, owner of Fortuna and executive member of MAUC were present as panel members at the event among others.