MAUC's Bridge2Nexgen programme aims to equip CU student clubs for career success

Education

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

MAUC's Bridge2Nexgen programme aims to equip CU student clubs for career success

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 08:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The MBA Association, University of Chittagong (MAUC), orchestrated an event aimed at bolstering student employability with its 'Bridge2Nexgen' programme, held at the Green Shadow Restaurant in port city's Agrabad area on Saturday (10 February).

This initiative sought to empower the executive committees of CU student clubs with industry insights, identify skill gaps among students, and devise effective strategies to bridge these gaps, reads a press release.

The day-long program witnessed the convergence of executive committee members from six prominent student clubs within the Faculty of Business Administration, University of Chittagong (CU), including FBDA, BFLD, MCC, ACC, CUHRC, and MSLP. Participants engaged in a series of insightful discussions and workshops meticulously crafted to equip them with the tools necessary to design impactful training programs for students, thereby ensuring their preparedness for the workforce and excellence in their corporate careers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"MAUC presents Bridge2Nexgen'' featured three sessions: 'Identifying Skill Gaps among Students', 'Guiding Clubs toward Excellence', and 'MAUC's thought for Contribution, each comprising a training session, a panel discussion, and a question-answer segment.

The panel members, including industry experts and former club representatives, shared practical knowledge and invaluable insights aimed at enhancing the efficacy of club initiatives geared towards fostering student development.

Obaidur Rahman Faruqui, advisor of Shitalpur Auto Steel Mills Limited, and Senior Vice president of MAUC; ANM Wazed Ali, general manager of Abul Khair Group and general secretary of MAUC; Md Asaduzzaman, owner of Fortuna and executive member of MAUC were present as panel members at the event among others.

 

Bangladesh

Chattogram / CU / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

8h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

13h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

1h | Videos
What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

5m | Videos
Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

1h | Videos
'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

3h | Videos