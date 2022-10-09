Train tickets to Dhaka now available in Guwahati

South Asia

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

Train tickets to Dhaka now available in Guwahati

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 10:23 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Train tickets of the bi-weekly Mitali Express from the Northeast of India to Dhaka can now be booked at the Guwahati railway station itself.

Prior to this, tourists and traders had to travel to  New Jalpaiguri or Calcutta in neighbouring Bengal to purchase tickets for the train that connects New Jalpaiguri in Bengal with Dhaka.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Friday (7 October) that Guwahati railway station has started operating an overseas ticketing counter to help commuters availing the New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express, reports The Telegraph.

The ticketing counter was inaugurated on 27 September near the existing Guwahati booking office. It will remain open on all working days from 8am to 8pm.

The NFR further mentioned that tourists and traders from Assam and its adjacent states such as Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland would benefit from the overseas counter as it has spared them the trouble of travelling all the way to Calcutta or New Jalpaiguri for the Mitali Express tickets.

"Commuters can now avail of the same facility at the Guwahati railway station which has become the third place to get tickets for Mitali Express after New Jalpaiguri and Calcutta. We are expecting a good response," NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said.

It takes around 10 hours to cover a distance of about 513km between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka.

De further said, "A GST at 5% will have to be paid in addition to the ticket fare. The exchange price of US dollars will be taken according to the current rate on the very first day of the month of the journey. For booking of tickets, passengers are requested to carry valid passports and visas."

Mitali Express which connects India and Bangladesh was flagged off on 1 June, 2022. It runs two days a week leaving New Jalpaiguri at 11:45am (IST) every Sunday and Wednesday to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 10:30pm (BST).

"In the return direction, Dhaka Cantonment – New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express also runs two days a week on Monday and Thursday leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 21:50 hours (BST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 07:15 hours (IST) on Tuesday and Friday," the NFR said.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

Mitali Express / Dhaka-Guwahati

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

3h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

13h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

14h | Videos
How to recognise good life insurance company?

How to recognise good life insurance company?

16h | Videos
The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code