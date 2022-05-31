Mitali Express to begin operations on Dhaka-Siliguri route from 1 June

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:30 am

Mitali Express to begin operations on Dhaka-Siliguri route from 1 June

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Mitali Express, the passenger train service between Dhaka and Siliguri, will start operations from 1 June – more than a year after the service was formally launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The third train service between India and Bangladesh will start as part of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, this will be connecting West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station in India to Dhaka in Bangladesh, reports Financial Express India. 

Mitali Express, is expected to take almost nine hours and cover over 513 Km s between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantonment station.

With four air-conditioned cabin coaches and four air-conditioned chair cars, the train is going to be operated by a diesel engine.

The flagging off ceremony of Mitali Express will be held at the Indian Railways Headquarters in New Delhi by Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The train will travel between Dhaka to Siligiri/New Jalpaiguri, through the newly inaugurated Haldibari-Chilahati route. 

For international travel between the two countries, there will be customs and immigration services in place too.

Top News

Mitali Express

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

2h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

23h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

21h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

20h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

12h | Videos
Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

12h | Videos
Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

13h | Videos
Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products