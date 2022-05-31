Mitali Express to begin operations on Dhaka-Siliguri route from 1 June

Mitali Express, the passenger train service between Dhaka and Siliguri, will start operations from 1 June – more than a year after the service was formally launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The third train service between India and Bangladesh will start as part of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, this will be connecting West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station in India to Dhaka in Bangladesh, reports Financial Express India.

Mitali Express, is expected to take almost nine hours and cover over 513 Km s between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantonment station.

With four air-conditioned cabin coaches and four air-conditioned chair cars, the train is going to be operated by a diesel engine.

The flagging off ceremony of Mitali Express will be held at the Indian Railways Headquarters in New Delhi by Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The train will travel between Dhaka to Siligiri/New Jalpaiguri, through the newly inaugurated Haldibari-Chilahati route.

For international travel between the two countries, there will be customs and immigration services in place too.