India-Bangladesh Mitali Express to be suspended for 9 days ahead of Eid

The Mitali Express train service between New Jalpaiguri, India, and Dhaka, Bangladesh, will be suspended for nine days starting on 6 July ahead of Eid celebrations.

According to Bangladesh Railways' request, the services will be discontinued for the time being.

It also stated that regular services would resume as soon as the neighbouring nation's Eid celebrations were complete.

The railway ministers of the two nations flagged off the train service between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantonment railway stations on 1 June.

According to a press announcement, passenger rail travel between India and Bangladesh resumed last month following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Indian Railways has decided to cancel the services of 13132 (New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka) & 13131 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express from 6 July to 14 July, 2022 due to celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh," the release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

"Bangladesh Railways has requested Indian Railways to cancel the trips of Mitali Express in view of Eid festival," it added.