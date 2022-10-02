Durga Puja rush on Mitali Express

Transport

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Durga Puja rush on Mitali Express

Nearly 400 passengers traveled from Dhaka to India's New Jalpaiguri using the Mitali Express on Friday

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:18 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The recently opened rail link between capital Dhaka and India's New Jalpaiguri, Mitali Express ferried nearly 400 passengers on Friday (30 September), the highest since the services started earlier this year, who reached north Bengal to be part of Durga Puja and enjoy the scenic hills of Darjeeling and Sikkim.

"There were 397 passengers who boarded from Dhaka Cantonment station on Thursday (29 September) and reached New Jalpaiguri Junction (NJP) on Friday (30 September). It is nice to see so many Bangladeshi nationals availed the train, which is the first-of-its-kind train service in the entire north Bengal and Northeast. We hope the number of passengers increases in the coming days," said an official of India's Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), reports the Telegraph India

"Ever since the train service started in a full-fledged manner, this is the highest number of passengers who travelled in the train," he added. 

Although the train service was jointly flagged off in virtual mode by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on 26 March, 2021, the services could not start immediately owing to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The train started running between Dhaka and NJP from 1 June this year. 

"Initially, we had thought of going to Calcutta to enjoy Durga Puja. Later, we changed the plan. We booked tickets for Mitali Express so that we can visit Darjeeling. Before ascending to the hills, we will spend a day in Siliguri and see some of the Pujas," said one passenger who was on board the train. 

In India, around 25% of international tourists come from Bangladesh. Every year, around three million Bangladeshis visit India.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mitali Express

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

58m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

58m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets