Mitali Express flagged off on Dhaka-Jalpaiguri route 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 11:19 am

Related News

Mitali Express flagged off on Dhaka-Jalpaiguri route 

Inauguration event of the third Indo-Bangla passenger train was attended by the railway ministers of both countries

TBS Report 
01 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 11:19 am
Photo: Collected from Twitter
Photo: Collected from Twitter

The operations of Mitali Express – the third passenger train service between Bangladesh and India – started on Wednesday morning. 

The flagging off ceremony was held at the Indian Railways Headquarters in New Delhi.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and his Indian counterpart Ashwini Vaishnav were the chief guests at the event.

The train will run, from New Jalpaiguri in India to Dhaka Cantonment Station in Bangladesh, on the Haldibari (India) - Chilahati (Bangladesh) route. 

The operating time is expected to be 9 hours 55 minutes.

Fares, schedules of  Mitali Express 

According to an earlier press release issued by the Bangladesh Railway (BR), Mitali Express will run from Dhaka's Cantonment on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile,  the train will operate from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) on Sundays and Wednesdays and customs as well as immigration facilities will be provided at the stations in NJP, Dhaka Cantonment and Chilahati.

It will leave Dhaka at 9:50pm on Mondays and Thursdays and will reach NJP at 7:15am on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The train will then leave NJP at 11:45am on Sundays and Wednesdays and reach Dhaka at 10:30pm on the same days.

BR will sell tickets in three categories and each ticket of berth would be $44 and 15% VAT and Tk500 travel tax would be added to the ticket price.

With all that included the one-way travel on berth will cost Tk4,905.

Meanwhile, each cabin seat would be $33, meaning total cost of a ticket would be Tk3,805, while a chair seat would be $22, meaning the ticket would be Tk2,705.

However, tickets for children aged below five would be 50% of the regular cost.

Passenger train services between Bangladesh and India were suspended in March 2020 following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension, two trains operated between the countries - Maitree Express on the Dhaka-Kolkata route and Bandhan Express on the Khulna-Kolkata route. 

Top News / South Asia

Mitali Express / Bangladesh / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

3h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

4h | Panorama
The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

4h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

16h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

17h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products