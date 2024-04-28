What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?
Kushtia Kulfi is famous all over the country for its wonderful taste and aroma. Depending on the size, this delicious kulfi malai is sold for Tk 20 to Tk 100.
Kushtia Kulfi is famous all over the country for its wonderful taste and aroma. Depending on the size, this delicious kulfi malai is sold for Tk 20 to Tk 100.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.