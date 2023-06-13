Bangladesh-India Mitali Express services to be suspended for Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:33 am

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express, a popular train service between Bangladesh and India, will be temporarily suspended in light of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Indian Railways has made the decision to cancel the services of Mitali Express during this period, reports Indian media.

As per an official statement, train number 13132 (New Jalpaiguri–Dhaka) Mitali Express, scheduled to depart on the 25 and 28 of June, and 2 July, 2023, will remain cancelled.

Similarly, train number 13131 (Dhaka–New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express, slated for departure on 26 and 29 June and 3 July, 2023, will also be suspended.

The suspension of the Mitali Express is attributed to the celebration of Eid celebrations in Bangladesh. The decision was taken to accommodate the festivities and facilitate the travel plans of passengers during this period, added Indian media outlets.

Indian Railways has assured that the normal services of Mitali Express will resume promptly after the conclusion of the upcoming Eid. Passengers have been advised to stay updated with the official announcements and consult the authorities for alternative travel arrangements during the suspension period.

