Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury': Trinamool Congress

UNB
14 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 10:31 pm

UNB
14 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 10:31 pm
Mamata Banerjee suffers &#039;major injury&#039;: Trinamool Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered major injuries to her forehead on Thursday (14 March), her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed through a post on X.

The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Ms Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face, reports NDTV.

Sources said the Chief Minister suffered a fall at her home and was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Currently, the wound is being stitched.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

Mamata Banerjee / Trinamool Congress (TMC) / India

