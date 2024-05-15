India's top court bails jailed editor in Chinese funding case

South Asia

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

India's top court bails jailed editor in Chinese funding case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Purkayastha's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crimes agency, was illegal since it failed to communicate the grounds for detention in writing to him

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 02:44 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

India's top court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of an editor jailed in connection with a case alleging his news website received Chinese funding.

Prabir Purkayastha was arrested last year after a New York Times investigation alleged his English-language outlet NewsClick had been financially supported by a network pushing Chinese propaganda.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing are tense due to a long-running border dispute that devolved into a deadly troop clash in the Himalayas in 2020 and sent diplomacy between the two nations into deep freeze.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Purkayastha's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crimes agency, was illegal since it failed to communicate the grounds for detention in writing to him.

Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta declared his arrest "invalid in the eyes of law" and said he should be released, subject to furnishing of bail bonds.

The court said that its ruling on Purkayastha's confinement was not a statement on the merits of the ongoing case against him.

Last year the New York Times reported that NewsClick was financed by US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, saying it "sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points" - claims Singham rejected. 

The report also accused Singham of working closely with Beijing and of "financing its propaganda worldwide".

Purkayastha, who has also denied the claims, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terror law under which formally charged suspects are almost never bailed.

His arrest had raised international concerns over the situation for the media in a country where press freedom has nosedived since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

India has dropped from 140 to 159 on its rankings of media freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Journalists critical of the government complain of harassment, and critics say Modi's government has sought to pressure rights groups by scrutinising their finances and clamping down on foreign funding.

Top News / World+Biz

India / journalist / Prabir Purkayastha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

2h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

2h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

4h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

10m | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

1h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

3h | Videos
DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

4h | Videos