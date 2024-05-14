Indian RailTel to expand business in Bangladesh, Bhutan, other neighbouring countries

Indian telecom company RailTel is seeking to expand into Bangladesh, Bhutan, and other neighbouring countries with the goal of expanding its footprint to the entire Indian subcontinent.

"We are trying to get more business in Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," an official told ETInfra.

RailTel is seeking to execute several signalling projects in Bangladesh, while the project in Bhutan requires providing international bandwidth connectivity, says the Economic Times India.

The company will make a techno-commercial offer for the project by the end of the month.

Currently, RailTel has connectivity in Bhutan through Siliguri (West Bengal), however that path is restrained.

"They want connectivity, other than the Siliguri route," the official said, adding that RailTel has worked out a technical offer for the same.

There are 3-4 projects that have the potential but the same proposals will be vetted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs before it comes through.

Railtel also provides UIDAI based services and is looking at providing similar services in the neighbouring countries. It will not be implemented in its current form but through some other open source platform.

On 24 April, RailTel signed a tripartite agreement with InoviTel (PTY) Ltd Tsiko Africa Energy & Infrastructure for Tsiko Group which will also explore opportunities in areas such as telecom, railways and other IT/ICT businesses in South Africa.

The scope of the initial agreement covers activation and commercialization of dark fibre along the railway lines and high voltage transmission lines in South Africa.

RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India and owns an extensive pan- India optic fibre network of over 61,000 route km covering major metros, cities and rural areas and reaching 70 per cent of India's population.

Tsiko Africa Energy and Infrastructure and InoviTel are South Africa-based entities that are supported by Triko Africa Group and are also part of the South African Indo-Afro Business Association NPC.