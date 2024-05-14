Onion imports resume as India lifts export ban

Related News

The Indian government lifted its ban on onion exports on 4 May

UNB
14 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 10:22 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

A truck carrying 30 metric tonnes of onions entered Bangladesh from India at 6:25 pm on Tuesday (14 May). 

This marks the resumption of onion imports through Hili Land Port after nearly six months of hiatus. 

The Indian government lifted its ban on onion exports on 4 May.

Ahmed Ali, an importer at the port, said the Indian government had lifted the export ban on onions and fixed the export price at $550 per metric tonne. 

In this situation, 'LC' is opened for importing onions from India. Although they expected the Indian government to impose an additional 40% duty on exports, they did not do so.

He further explained that the cost of importing onions per kilogram is currently Tk70. If the prices do not fall, they will be forced to stop onion imports.

Muhammad Yusuf Ali, deputy coordinator of the Hili Land Port Plant Quarantine Center, revealed that the Indian government had suspended imports to manage their domestic deficit. Nearly 20 importers from Bangladesh applied for permission to import onions to the country on 31 March.

He further disclosed that an importer had imported 30 metric tonnes of onions through the Hili Land Port. Since onions are perishable goods, they have begun the process of clearing them quickly.

Regarding the increase in domestic production, a letter signed by Santosh Kumar, Director General of India's Foreign Trade Department, on 7 December last year, imposed a ban on onion exports until 31 March. 

Since then, onion imports from India have been suspended through various ports in the country. On 23 March, the ban deadline was extended, declaring an indefinite halt to onion exports.

Bangladesh was among six countries that received an exemption from the ban.

onion export / India / export ban

