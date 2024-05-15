India downplays US sanctions threat over Iran port deal

South Asia

BSS/AP
15 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

India downplays US sanctions threat over Iran port deal

Iran and India this week signed a contract to develop and equip the long-stalled Chabahar port in an agreement that would give New Delhi 10 years of access to the facility, at a time when its government is seeking to grow trade in west and central Asia

BSS/AP
15 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 01:02 pm
Chabahar port. Photo: Journal of India
Chabahar port. Photo: Journal of India

India's foreign minister has said his company will work to communicate the benefits of a strategic port project in Iran, after the United States said Indian firms working on the project risked sanctions.

Iran and India this week signed a contract to develop and equip the long-stalled Chabahar port in an agreement that would give New Delhi 10 years of access to the facility, at a time when its government is seeking to grow trade in west and central Asia.

Washington has warm ties with India but a longstanding adversarial relationship with Iran, soured further by Tehran's support for Hamas in its war with Israel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's a question of communicating and convincing and getting people to understand that this is actually for everybody's benefit," Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said at a public event in the city of Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

"If you look at the US's own attitude to Chabahar in the past, the US has been appreciative of the fact that Chabahar has a larger relevance," he added.

The United States had begrudgingly accepted the port project while the US military was in Afghanistan, as it saw New Delhi as a valuable partner to back the Kabul government that fell in 2021.

But the State Department on Monday warned that Indian companies working on the project risked US sanctions.

"Any entity - anyone - concerned with business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risks that they're opening themselves up to," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told a press briefing then.

The deal signed this week will see India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) invest $370 million into "providing strategic equipment" and "developing the transport infrastructure of the port" over the coming decade.

India in 2016 agreed to finance the development of the Iranian port as a trading hub for central Asia.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, both countries agreed to speed up the project after a visit by Jaishankar to Tehran. 

Chabahar port is on the Indian Ocean about 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of the Pakistani border. Pakistan, India's historic rival, is developing its Gwadar port with the support of China.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Iran / United States (US) / Chabahar Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

2h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

2h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

4h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

10m | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

1h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

3h | Videos
DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

4h | Videos