Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India, to be sworn-in on 9 Nov

South Asia

Hindustan Times
17 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:03 pm

Related News

Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India, to be sworn-in on 9 Nov

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, law minister Kiren Rijiju wrote in a tweet.

Hindustan Times
17 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:03 pm
Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India, to be sworn-in on 9 Nov

Indian president Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India effective from 9 November. A tweet in this regard was shared by Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju wrote on Twitter. The law ministry also shared a statement later.

Rijiju further extended his best wishes to the next CJI for the formal oath-taking ceremony to be held on 9 November.

A week ago, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit had set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending to the Union government the name of Justice Chandrachud, who is the most senior Supreme Court judge.

While Justice Lalit has a tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. Justice Chandrachud will demit office on 10 November , 2024.

World+Biz

#Action4WASH / Indian Chief Justice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

7h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

7h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

8h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

28m | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

2h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

23h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine