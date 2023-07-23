PM flies to Rome to attend UN Food Systems Summit

Bangladesh

A regular flight of Qatar Airways, carrying the premier and her entourage, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 05:05am

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday left Dhaka for Italy at an invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General to attend the UN Food Systems Summit to be held in Rome on 24-26 Jul. 

A regular flight of Qatar Airways, carrying the premier and her entourage, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 05:05am.

The flight is scheduled to land at Rome Fiumicino Airport at 02:05pm local time (06:05pm BST).

The summit titled 'United Nations Food Systems +2 Stocktaking Moment' (UNFSS+2) will be held at the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with the theme of 'Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey.'

During her stay in Italy, she will also hold a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on 25 July, according to her official schedule.

On 24 July, the prime minister will address the opening ceremony of the summit as a special guest. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, among others, is expected to speak at the event.

The PM will then attend a plenary session on food systems and climate action at FAO headquarters, hold talks separately with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu and President of International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) Alvaro Lario, join the inauguration ceremony of the Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room at the FAO headquarters and attend a reception to be hosted by the FAO Director-General on the same day.

Two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on 'cooperation in the field of energy' and 'cultural exchange programme' are expected to be signed between the two countries during the visit.

Besides, Hasina will join a regional envoy conference, which will be held with the participation of 15 Bangladeshi envoys stationed in Europe, and a community event on 25 July.

The premier is being accompanied, among others, by Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman during the visit.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave Rome for home on 26 July. 

