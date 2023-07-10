Brutown: The ‘home away from home’ restaurant

Bailey Road is a paradise for food enthusiasts. This bustling street and its surroundings boast an array of eateries, leaving you spoiled for choice. Yet, there's one cafe that stands out from the crowd with its unique motto of being a "home away from home."

Unlike other establishments where you simply consume food and leave, this particular cafe aims to transport you to the comforting ambience of your own reading room.

From the moment I stepped inside, a warm sense of familiarity and friendliness enveloped me, and instantly captivated me to no end. The gentle glow of orange light combined with a tasteful blend of white and orange walls created a soothing atmosphere, setting the stage for a memorable dining experience.

A cosy nook with bookshelves filled with an impressive collection of predominantly English Classics adds a touch of intellectual charm to the surroundings.

My experience perfectly aligned with the owner's claim that this cafe offers a welcoming environment for spending quality time with friends and family. As soon as you step inside, you'll feel at ease.

The cafe boasts three separate menus meticulously curated to cater to a variety of preferences. The first menu focuses on an extensive selection of beverages, ranging from aromatic coffees to delightful shakes and refreshing mocktails. These delightful refreshments are perfectly complemented by a delectable assortment of snacks, including brownies and exquisite pastries.

Their breakfast menu is available until noon, after which the main dish menu takes centre stage, offering a wide selection of options. From succulent seafood dishes to hearty soups, refreshing salads, enticing appetizers, flavorful pizzas, pasta delicacies, and enticing main courses, the menu is a culinary treasure trove waiting to be explored.

The menus provide concise descriptions for each dish, making it effortless to navigate.

Before diving into individual dish reviews, it's important to establish a general statement about the cafe's food offerings. Their culinary creations are undeniably delicious.

However, it's worth noting that the pricing may not match the cosy familiarity of the home. Given the temptation to linger and indulge in multiple delectable items, a prolonged stay at this cafe can quickly add up in terms of expenses.

Now, let's delve into the dishes.

Gamberi Pasta

It was an absolute delight. This pasta dish, featuring succulent prawns and a creamy tomato sauce, left a lasting impression on my taste buds. It was the chef's recommendation, and I am glad I took their advice.

The first thing that caught my attention was the generous size of the portions. It could easily be shared between two people alongside other items from the menu. This made it perfect for those who enjoy sharing their food and experiencing a variety of flavours in one sitting.

As I took my first bite, I was immediately captivated by the rich, creamy tomato sauce. The combination of flavours was well-balanced. The prawns themselves were cooked to perfection, and so was the pasta. Each mouthful was a symphony of tastes and textures that left me craving for more.

Considering the quality and quantity of the dish, it was an excellent value for money. Overall, I highly recommend the Gamberi to everyone.

Price: Tk440

Rating: 4.5/5

Moroccan Tagine

As this was lunchtime, I decided to have the Tagine as the main course. The dish featured Moroccan-style chicken on a bed of butter-toasted corn, served with mushroom rice and pomegranate sauce. While I had high hopes for this dish, it ended up just being "okayish" in my opinion.

The presentation of the Moroccan Tagine was visually appealing, with the chicken placed on top of the corn. However, the flavours didn't quite live up to my expectations. The chicken lacked the distinctive Moroccan flavour I was expecting and seemed a bit bland. It was tender, but the overall taste didn't stand out.

The accompanying butter-toasted corn was decent, but it didn't add much excitement to the dish. However, the mushroom rice was well-cooked, and the pomegranate sauce provided a pleasant contrast to the other flavours.

Considering the overall experience, I found the Moroccan Tagine to be an average dish. While it wasn't particularly disappointing, it also didn't leave a lasting impression.

Price: Tk500

Rating: 3.5/5

Spicy seafood

This dish includes superb ingredients such as luscious prawns, sliced dory fish and soft calamari. The chef's ability in mixing these components results in a unique balance. The salad with spicy seafood provides a well-rounded experience.



The addition of fresh assorted vegetables adds a refreshing element to the dish, creating a pleasant contrast to the spiciness. The colourful medley of vegetables – pieces of tomatoes, cucumber and capsicum – provides a visual feast and brings a delightful crunch that complements the dish itself.

Price: Tk420

Rating: 4.0/5

Fish Cotalota

The item may seem redundant after the previous one. However, my intention was to sample something from the specialised seafood items.

Fish Cotalota features a baked filet of dory fish, expertly wrapped in melted cheese that adds a creamy richness to every bite. The cheese coating forms a crust that enhances the tender and flaky texture of the fish.

Accompanying the fish mentioned are sautéed mushrooms, which added an additional burst of flavour. The garlic rice served on the side completes the dish perfectly, offering an aromatic element that further enhances the overall experience.

While the Fish Cotalota undeniably offers a delectable seafood experience, its price may not be easy on the pocket for some. It falls on the more expensive side, making it a dish for special occasions or those willing to splurge.

Price: Tk650

Rating: 3.5/5

Coffee, pastry and a burger

It's a cafe, so I decided to sample a variety of light offerings from their menu: latte, Blueberry Cheesecake and a burger.

Following indulging in the previous gastronomic adventures, I obviously felt compelled to take a well-deserved pause, allowing my senses to realign. In the meantime, I chatted with my companion photographer about the food.

While the latte had left a positive impression, it was the Blueberry Cheesecake that truly stole the show. Its proper blend of creaminess and fruity flavour was something that leaves a lasting impression. However, the classic beef burger turned out to be rather average.

Price: Tk260, 200, and 360

Rating: 4.0, 4.5, and 3.