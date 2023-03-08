2 Italian air force planes collide mid-air, killing pilots

Europe

AP/UNB
08 March, 2023, 09:15 am
08 March, 2023

2 Italian air force planes collide mid-air, killing pilots

Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.

One of the planes crashed into a car on a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings; the other landed in a field.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.

