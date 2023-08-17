Bangladesh and India plan to set up 16 border haats to increase trade

South Asia

TBS Report
17 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

Bangladesh and India plan to set up 16 border haats to increase trade

The two countries have eight haats operational, which are located across a number of northeastern Indian states like Tripura and Meghalaya

TBS Report
17 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 11:44 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and India are considering the establishment of 16 new border haats to increase the volume of trade between the two countries, said a senior official of the Indian foreign ministry.

The new border haats, whose establishment is currently under discussion, will be located in Mizoram and West Bengal. New border haats may improve access to markets and economic opportunities for border communities while reducing informal trade across the border, said Smita Pant, a senior diplomat in the Ministry of External Affairs reports the Live Mint. 

According to Pant, the two countries have eight haats operational, which are located across a number of northeastern Indian states like Tripura and Meghalaya. 

The two countries have stepped up infrastructure building to improve connectivity, with some initiatives funded with support from Japan.

The establishment of the Matabari Port in Bangladesh by 2027 is also expected to allow for the easier flow of goods from India to Bangladesh and onwards to Asian markets.

The three countries are working together on the "Bay of Bengal Northeast Industrial Value Chain Concept", which aims to attract manufacturing to India's Northeast and Bangladesh.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

Border Haat / India / Bangladesh / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

18h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

24m | TBS Economy
Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

17h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years