3 granted bail in Transcom group embezzlement case

BSS
30 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 04:56 pm

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted permanent bail to Transcom Company’s Corporate Finance Director Abdullah Al Mamun, Manager Abu Yusuf Md Siddique and Assistant Company Secretary Mohammad Mosaddek

In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today (30 April) granted bail to three Transcom Group officials in two separate cases of embezzlement and illegal transfer of company shares.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted permanent bail to Transcom Company's Corporate Finance Director Abdullah Al Mamun, Manager Abu Yusuf Md Siddique and Assistant Company Secretary Mohammad Mosaddek. They were each required to provide Tk5,000 bonds.

On 21 April, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam's placed them on a three-day remand scrapping their bail applications.

According to the case, on 22 February, the founder of Transcom Group, late Latifur Rahman's daughter, Shahzreh Huq, filed three separate cases with Gulshan Police Station against them for allegedly embezzling Tk100 crore, possessing property forcefully and illegal transfer of shares of the company.

