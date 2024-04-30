Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful use

Bangladesh

UNB
30 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful use

UNB
30 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 03:23 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on 29 April 2024. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on 29 April 2024. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to non-proliferation and peaceful use of nuclear science, particularly in energy, food safety and medicine, and health sectors.

He shared this commitment during his meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Vienna on Monday evening (Vienna time).

Foreign Minister Hasan also reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to nuclear disarmament and to the safety and security of nuclear materials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He recalled that Bangladesh became a member of the IAEA in 1972 which was one of the earliest memberships of Bangladesh in any international organisation.

The foreign minister thanked IAEA for providing necessary support and cooperation for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

He assured the director general that Bangladesh will maintain the highest level of transparency, safety, and security of its nuclear power plants. Referring to the national energy vision, he mentioned that Bangladesh has contemplated a fair share of nuclear energy in her future energy mix since it is a green and clean source of energy.

Mentioning the unmatched success of Bangladesh in becoming self-sufficient in staple food production as well as successes in pharmaceuticals and health services sectors, Hasan thanked IAEA for its technical support to Bangladesh in nuclear agriculture, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy fields.

The foreign minister appreciated the director general's initiatives like Atoms4Food and Atoms4NetZero, and assured him continued support from Bangladesh for these noble initiatives.

The director general reaffirmed the agency's sustained support to Bangladesh on human-centric development issues leveraging nuclear science and applications.

He expressed particular interest in working together with Bangladesh under the 'Atom for Food' initiative.

The director general of IAEA congratulated Bangladesh for setting up nuclear power plants, which has added an altogether different dimension to Bangladesh's engagement with IAEA.

He assured of IAEA's continued support for training and capacity building on nuclear safety and safeguard issues.

The foreign minister invited the director general to visit Bangladesh during the commissioning of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

Top News

Nuclear Power / Bangladesh / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

1h | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

2h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

3h | Videos
Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

17h | Videos