10 dead, 7 seriously injured in India hospital fire

Ten people died and seven were seriously injured in a fire at a private hospital in India's Jabalpur.

The fire broke out in New Life Multi Specialist Hospital located in Jabalpur's Chandal Bhata area this afternoon.

"Our teams immediately arrived at the site of the fire. We have completed the search operation and no one is trapped inside. The first floor has been damaged completely," Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, an NDRF personnel told ANI.

District collector Iliyaraja T said four died and nine seriously injured. "Rescue operation is going on. Fire brigades are trying douse fire."

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Saddened with the news of a major fire at a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in touch with local administration and have directed the chief secretary to monitor the incident. The rescue operations are underway".

