Turkey's defence minister said he planned to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday (25 April), the state-owned Anadolu news agency said, amid efforts to rebuild Ankara-Damascus ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.

Anadolu cited Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying the countries' intelligence chiefs will also attend the meeting in Moscow.