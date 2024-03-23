Moscow hall shooting: Suspect says he was promised reward of $5,400

World+Biz

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 07:51 pm

A Russian law enforcement officer walks at a parking area near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Purchase Licensing Rights
A Russian law enforcement officer walks at a parking area near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man detained on suspicion of involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack has said he was promised a reward of 500,000 rubles ($5,400), according to a video posted on RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan's Telegram channel, reports TASS.

"I shot down people at the Crocus for money; [I was promised] about 500,000," he said.

The detainee added that half the money had been transferred to his card, while he had been promised he would receive the other half later. He lost the card while trying to escape from law enforcement officers.

