Moscow says US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan will 'exacerbate global crises'

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
21 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

Moscow says US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan will 'exacerbate global crises'

"The allocation of US military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate global crises," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram

BSS/AFP
21 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 03:28 pm
Moscow says US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan will &#039;exacerbate global crises&#039;

Moscow on Saturday slammed the approval by the US House of Representatives for an aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"The allocation of US military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate global crises," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

She called aid for Kyiv "direct support for terrorist activities" and said aid to Taiwan represented "interference in China's internal affairs".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Support for Israel represents "a direct path to an unprecedented worsening of the situation in the region," Zakharova added.

Earlier Saturday, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision to provide aid to Ukraine "will further enrich the United States of America and ruin Ukraine even more, by killing even more Ukrainians because of the Kyiv regime," state news agency TASS reported.

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives passed legislation in a rare Saturday session that provides aid to Ukraine and Israel, bolsters Taiwan while also threatening a ban on TikTok if it fails to divest from Beijing.

 

Top News

Russia / Moscow / Taiwan / Ukraine / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

5h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

7h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

48m | Videos
Find out what's in whose air force arsenal

Find out what's in whose air force arsenal

38m | Videos
Kremlin warns of more massacres

Kremlin warns of more massacres

2h | Videos
48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

4h | Videos