Kyrgyzstan says death toll from border conflict rises to 36

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
A view shows a burnt armoured personnel carrier of Kyrgyz forces near Golovnoi water distribution facility outside the village of Kok-Tash in Batken province, Kyrgyzstan May 5, 2021. The clashes broke out last week along the frontier between Tajikistan&#039;s Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan&#039;s southern Batken province because of a dispute over a reservoir and pump, claimed by both sides, on the Isfara River. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov/File Photo
A view shows a burnt armoured personnel carrier of Kyrgyz forces near Golovnoi water distribution facility outside the village of Kok-Tash in Batken province, Kyrgyzstan May 5, 2021. The clashes broke out last week along the frontier between Tajikistan's Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a reservoir and pump, claimed by both sides, on the Isfara River. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov/File Photo

Kyrgyzstan said on Sunday its death toll from the border conflict with Tajikistan has risen to 36 people, with 129 wounded in fighting between the two Central Asian nations.

The former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute on Sept. 14-16, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements, leaving at least 54 dead. read more

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

Kyrgyzstan has also said it evacuated about 137,000 evacuated from the conflict area.

Tajikistan has not given any official casualty numbers, but security sources said 30 people have been killed this week.

The two sides agreed a ceasefire on Sept. 16 which has largely held up despite several alleged incidents of shelling.

