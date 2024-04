Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al-Shifa hospital and the area around it, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 33,037 people have been killed in the territory during nearly six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 62 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,668 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October.