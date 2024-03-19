Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 13 as two more succumb to injuries

Two more victims of the Gazipur gas cylinder blast have succumbed to their burn injuries today (19 March), taking the total death toll from the incident to 13.

All of them were under treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Yasin Arafat, 21, died at 7:30 pm and Moshiur, 22, at 9:00pm, Dr Toriqul Islam, resident surgeon at the hospital, told The Business Standard.

At present, 14 victims of the gas cylinder blast victims are undergoing treatment at the burn institute. Five victims have been released after treatment.

Last week, a gas cylinder blast outside a house in Telir Chala area, Mouchak in Kaliakair of Gazipur severely injured at least 35 people, with many suffering above 80% burns.

On Friday, Solayman Molla, 45, became the first victim of the gas cylinder blast to succumb to his injuries on Friday. Two more victims – Mansur Ali Akond, 45, and Tayeba, 3, who suffered 90% burns – passed away the following day.

Speaking to reporters on the day, Health Minister Samanta Lal had said, "All victims with 80% burn injuries are in critical condition."