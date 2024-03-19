Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 13 as two more succumb to injuries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:38 pm

Related News

Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 13 as two more succumb to injuries

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:38 pm
Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 13 as two more succumb to injuries

Two more victims of the Gazipur gas cylinder blast have succumbed to their burn injuries today (19 March), taking the total death toll from the incident to 13.

All of them were under treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Yasin Arafat, 21, died at 7:30 pm and Moshiur, 22, at 9:00pm,  Dr Toriqul Islam, resident surgeon at the hospital, told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 11 as five more succumb to injuries

At present, 14 victims of the gas cylinder blast victims are undergoing treatment at the burn institute. Five victims have been released after treatment. 

Last week, a gas cylinder blast outside a house in Telir Chala area, Mouchak in Kaliakair of Gazipur severely injured at least 35 people, with many suffering above 80% burns.

On Friday, Solayman Molla, 45, became the first victim of the gas cylinder blast to succumb to his injuries on Friday. Two more victims – Mansur Ali Akond, 45, and Tayeba, 3, who suffered 90% burns – passed away the following day.

Speaking to reporters on the day, Health Minister Samanta Lal had said, "All victims with 80% burn injuries are in critical condition." 

Top News

Gazipur / Cylinder blast / Death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

9h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

9h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

12h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

1h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

4h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

2h | Videos