Kyrgyzstan wants to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh: Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report  
22 April, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:12 pm

"There is scope for increasing cooperation between the two countries in various sectors including the ready-made garment industry and education. Both countries want to use these opportunities," he said.

A file photo of Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A file photo of Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Central Asian country Kyrgyzstan wants to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the  Prime Minister, said today (22 April).

Besides, the country also wants to strengthen economic relations with Bangladesh, he told journalists after a meeting with Avazbek Atakhanov, deputy foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is visiting Dhaka, at the Bangladesh Investment Building in Agargaon in the capital in the afternoon.

"There is scope for increasing cooperation between the two countries in various sectors including the ready-made garment industry and education. Both countries want to use these opportunities," he said.

"Besides, the two countries can also work in the agriculture and technology sectors," added Salman.

He continued that there are many opportunities to increase the economic relations between the two countries.

"About 1,000 Bangladeshi medical students are studying in Kyrgyzstan. The country expects more students from Bangladesh," said the PM's advisor.

The Kyrgyz Republic has strengthened cooperation with the European Union during the Covid period, stated Salman, adding that the country is now exporting the garment industry to the European Union.

"They have expressed their desire to jointly export clothes to the European Union with Bangladesh," he said.

Meanwhile, Avazbek Atakhanov praised the ongoing socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He said, "Bangladesh is making economic progress. The Kyrgyz prime minister wants to visit Bangladesh and has expressed interest in hiring workers from Bangladesh in production-oriented industries."

