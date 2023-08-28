Heavy rains leave 13 dead in Tajikistan

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
28 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Heavy rains leave 13 dead in Tajikistan

BSS/AFP
28 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:54 pm
A views shows trapped cars on a road badly damaged by mudslide in the town of Vakhdat in Tajikistan, in this handout picture released 28 August 2023. Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defence under the Government of Tajikistan. Photo: REUTERS
A views shows trapped cars on a road badly damaged by mudslide in the town of Vakhdat in Tajikistan, in this handout picture released 28 August 2023. Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defence under the Government of Tajikistan. Photo: REUTERS

At least 13 people were killed after heavy rains lashed central Tajikistan, the latest natural disaster to hit the mountainous Central Asia country, the presidency said Monday.

The deaths occurred in areas just south and east of the capital Dushanbe, where storms on Sunday had caused "mudslides, falling rocks and landslides" in around a dozen districts, a spokeswoman for the country's emergencies ministry told AFP.

"Because of the heavy rains, a natural catastrophe happened yesterday and caused the deaths of 13 people, including 11 in Vahdat and two in Rudaki district," the office of President Emomali Rahmon said in a brief statement.

Risks of further landslides "remain high", the ministry spokeswoman said.

Tajikistan, the poorest of ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia, is vulnerable to natural catastrophes.

In February, dozens of avalanches as well as landslides and rockfalls struck Upper Badakhshan, an autonomous region in the south bordering Afghanistan, China and Kyrgyzstan that is surrounded by the Pamir Mountains.

 

Heavy Rain / rain / Tajikistan rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

6h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

43m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh